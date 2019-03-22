Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,424,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 464,017 shares.The stock last traded at $1.96 and had previously closed at $1.70.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.
Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
