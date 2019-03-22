Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $10.16 Million in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Stock

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,518,000 after purchasing an additional 638,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,055,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,099,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after purchasing an additional 240,437 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 799,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $438,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $641,184.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,327.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,428 shares of company stock worth $7,472,693. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL opened at $146.73 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/squarepoint-ops-llc-invests-10-16-million-in-charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc-crl-stock.html.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.