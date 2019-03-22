Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4,203.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,209,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,320 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 306.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,354,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,359 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,074,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 636,693 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,666,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,066,000 after purchasing an additional 516,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,420,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,264,000 after purchasing an additional 483,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $116,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $49.40 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

