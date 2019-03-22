Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 292,588 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,588 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 271,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,158,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 628,015 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,316,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 905,881 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

UMPQ opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

WARNING: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 292,588 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/squarepoint-ops-llc-buys-292588-shares-of-umpqua-holdings-corp-umpq.html.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.