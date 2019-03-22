Sprint (S) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading

An issue of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 7.875% coupon and will mature on September 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $105.50 and were trading at $105.48 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms have issued reports on S. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

NYSE S traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,162,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367,538. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sprint had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sprint by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 274,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 8.0% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 141,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint by 15.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 67,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

