Spotify (SPOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Spotify from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Spotify by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,565,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Spotify by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Spotify by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Spotify by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 305,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the period.

SPOT stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

