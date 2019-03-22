Spotify (SPOT) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.00

News articles about Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spotify earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.79.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

