Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Spirit Realty Capital to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,898. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $129.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

