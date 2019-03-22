Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Receives $40.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pension Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 490,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,898. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

