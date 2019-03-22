Sphere Trading 48.6% Lower Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Sphere has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00012498 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $624,435.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006239 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016401 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00143422 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002548 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000309 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 3,518,149 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

