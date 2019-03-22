SpeedCash (SCS) Trading Down 28% Over Last Week

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $8,757.00 and $17.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml . SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

