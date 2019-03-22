Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) Chairman Buys $53,440.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,407.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 28th, Phillip Goldstein bought 3,100 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $39,308.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Phillip Goldstein bought 3,100 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $38,719.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Phillip Goldstein bought 5,003 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $58,084.83.

On Thursday, December 27th, Phillip Goldstein bought 6,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.16% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

