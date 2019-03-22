SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $345.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $374.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.8844 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

