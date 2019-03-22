SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $258.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $216.97 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/spdr-dow-jones-industrial-average-etf-trust-dia-shares-sold-by-peak-asset-management-llc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.5446 dividend. This represents a $6.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.