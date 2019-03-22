SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

