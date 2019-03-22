Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Holdings Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,987,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.67 per share, with a total value of $165,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $142,018.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,563.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

