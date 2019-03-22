Southern Copper (SCCO) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Santander cut Southern Copper from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Southern Copper from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.55.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.