Sorrento Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,075 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

