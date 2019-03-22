Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 163 Humana Inc (HUM)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 45,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Humana by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 264,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Humana by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 408,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,910,000 after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $276.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $261.35 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

In other Humana news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.06.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

