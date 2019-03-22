Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact eBay (EBAY) Stock Price

Press coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $43.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 17,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

