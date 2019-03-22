Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

SLNO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.41. 812,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,498. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.29. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 130,363 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $159,042.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 169,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.