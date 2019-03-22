Sodexo (SDXAY) Receives Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Sodexo from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sodexo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sodexo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.76 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

