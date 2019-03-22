Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stake in Meredith Co. (MDP)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,955,000 after acquiring an additional 159,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,957,000 after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,957,000 after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,686,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,521,000 after acquiring an additional 817,094 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,357,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,804 shares during the period.

Get Meredith alerts:

In other news, insider John S. Zieser sold 2,550 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $145,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MDP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.97 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

MDP stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $62.40.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.28 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stake in Meredith Co. (MDP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/smith-moore-co-cuts-stake-in-meredith-co-mdp.html.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.