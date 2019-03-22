Smith Moore & CO. Buys 837 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $830.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $112,682,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $69,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock valued at $198,594,100. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/smith-moore-co-buys-837-shares-of-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.