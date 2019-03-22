Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC opened at $21.08 on Friday. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

