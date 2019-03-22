SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 733,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $669,377.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,646.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

