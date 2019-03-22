Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,568,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 160,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 18th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, VP Brett Petit sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Usman Nabi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.77 per share, with a total value of $253,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at $381,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

