ShowHand Trading Down 6.9% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. ShowHand has a total market cap of $102,388.00 and approximately $80,222.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00368331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.01655070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00229012 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004909 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

