Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,055 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $39.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/sentinel-trust-co-lba-lowers-holdings-in-spdr-dow-jones-international-real-estate-etf-rwx.html.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.