Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.22

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00005350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $51,928.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00090691 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00036897 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015635 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00027892 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002844 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008362 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 9,759,285 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

