Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) Director K. Clark Stallings Sells 1,081 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director K. Clark Stallings sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $13,393.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,537.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,843. Select Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 218,998 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

