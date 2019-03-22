Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 69,926 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,420,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,926 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 42.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLDD. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

GLDD stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $553.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,645.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 324,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $2,726,564.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,444,957 shares of company stock valued at $12,150,187. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

