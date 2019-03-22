Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 391 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Target by 5,697.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165,298 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 114.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,033,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,856,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Target by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,304,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,306,000 after acquiring an additional 880,424 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

