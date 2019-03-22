Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 14,794 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.52% of Glacier Bancorp worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 78.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,244,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,611,000 after acquiring an additional 547,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,358,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,540,000 after acquiring an additional 526,560 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $18,673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.02 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 30.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

