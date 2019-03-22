SCS Group (SCS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SCS Group (LON:SCS) in a research report released on Tuesday.

SCS stock opened at GBX 231 ($3.02) on Tuesday. SCS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 189.50 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 247 ($3.23). The stock has a market cap of $92.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SCS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

