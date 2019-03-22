Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,205,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 167,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 33,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,113,737 shares of company stock worth $42,237,987. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.05 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

