United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 4.44% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 134,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $540,000.

Shares of STNG traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.03. 12,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $986.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $167.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

