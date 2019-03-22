Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) Holdings Increased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 852,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 531,834 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,787,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1,785.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 405,641 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $38.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2078 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

