Safran (SAF) Given a €121.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.50 ($141.28) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €126.05 ($146.57).

Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC boosted its stake in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Safran comprises about 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

