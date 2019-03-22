Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 913.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,089,390 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

