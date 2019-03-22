RYB Education (RYB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RYB Education had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of RYB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 91,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,080. The firm has a market cap of $227.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.68. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $23.79.
RYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RYB Education from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.69 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of RYB Education in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RYB Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
