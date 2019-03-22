RWE (RWE) PT Set at €29.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €29.50 ($34.30) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.15 ($28.08).

Shares of RWE opened at €23.76 ($27.63) on Friday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

