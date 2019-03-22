RPM International Inc. (RPM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $75,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in RPM International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

RPM International stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

