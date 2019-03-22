Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Insider Buys £100.32 in Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Stuart Simpson acquired 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £100.32 ($131.09).
Stuart Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 18th, Stuart Simpson acquired 35 shares of Royal Mail stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,765 ($127.60).
Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 249.10 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. Royal Mail PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 244.70 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 632.60 ($8.27).
About Royal Mail
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.
