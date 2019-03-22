Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Insider Buys £100.32 in Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Stuart Simpson acquired 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £100.32 ($131.09).

Stuart Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 18th, Stuart Simpson acquired 35 shares of Royal Mail stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,765 ($127.60).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 249.10 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. Royal Mail PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 244.70 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 632.60 ($8.27).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.08 ($4.31).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

