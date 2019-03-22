Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDSA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,640 ($34.50) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,936.07 ($38.36).

RDSA opened at GBX 2,427.50 ($31.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 866.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,379 ($31.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,525.50 ($33.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

