Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €78.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.38 ($86.48).

ETR BOSS traded down €1.38 ($1.60) on Thursday, hitting €60.22 ($70.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a 52-week high of €81.40 ($94.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

