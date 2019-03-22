Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities cut Rogers Communications from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$72.60. 757,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.44. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$55.67 and a 52-week high of C$70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.57%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

