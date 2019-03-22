Robert W. Baird Trims Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Target Price to $33.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.1963 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 200.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 52.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,495 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

