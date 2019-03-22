RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 26,600 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (MYI)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

