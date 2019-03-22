RMB Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in Belden Inc. (BDC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Belden by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Belden by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Belden by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

BDC stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

